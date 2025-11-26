'India's GDP growth numbers for first half of FY26 expected to touch 7.6%'

The domestic GDP growth in the first half of the current financial year, FY26, is expected to come in at 7.6 per cent, higher than the 6.1 per cent recorded during the same period last year, as highlighted in a report by ICICI.



The report noted that economic activity has remained strong through the first two quarters of the year, supported by robust manufacturing, services and continued government spending.



It stated "India's GDP growth in H1FY26 is now estimated at 7.6 per cent YoY compared with 6.1 per cent YoY in H1FY25".



It added that while growth momentum in the second half of FY26 may moderate to 6.4 per cent year-on-year due to lower exports and a slowing pace of government capital expenditure, overall consumption is likely to remain resilient.



The report also said that the Centre has fiscal room to maintain spending if it is able to undertake some divestments and raise additional resources. On this basis, ICICI expects GDP growth to be 7.0 per cent in FY26 and 6.5 per cent in FY27.

