SBI projects 8.1% GDP growth for India in Q3 FY26

New Delhi: India's economy is expected to maintain strong growth momentum, with GDP projected to expand by around 8.1 per cent in the third quarter of the current financial year (FY26), according to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI).



The report highlighted that despite global headwinds, the Indian economy has remained resilient, supported by strong domestic demand and steady economic activity across sectors.



It stated "we expect Q3FY26 real GDP growth of closer to 8.1 per cent".

According to the report, high-frequency economic indicators suggest resilient economic activity during the third quarter of FY26. Rural consumption has remained strong, supported by positive signals from both farm and non-farm activities.