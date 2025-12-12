India's Future Innovators to Converge at BML Munjal University for Heroes of Tomorrow Finale

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is engaged in creating, preserving and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The University seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been consistently ranked among the top 100 management institutions in India by NIRF for the past five years. BMU's School of Management has secured Rank 3 in Haryana and Rank 55 in India in the Careers360 B-School Rankings 2025. It has been ranked #5 in India and #1 in Haryana among the Top Private Engineering & Technology Universities in the Education World India Higher Education Rankings 2024–25. The University has received an esteemed A-grade accreditation from NAAC.