Farmers assured of fertiliser availability for Kharif season

New Delhi: The Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) on Tuesday announced that Urea and Phosphatic fertiliser supplies remain adequate to meet agricultural requirements for the forthcoming Kharif season.



While global developments, including geopolitical tensions in West Asia, have raised concerns about potential disruptions to fertiliser trade and logistics, current inventory levels and supply arrangements are expected to provide a sufficient cushion to meet agricultural demand.



The fertiliser industry says it is working closely with the Government of India, state governments and other stakeholders to ensure smooth distribution of fertilisers across regions. Production planning, imports and logistics are being actively coordinated to maintain adequate availability during the upcoming cropping season.