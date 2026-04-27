Innovation drives change in India’s fields



Explaining the importance of modern techniques, Pradhan said, "Without the poly sheet, it is not possible to achieve such high-quality flowers. Proper maintenance is essential. We also cover the buds with caps, and the more the petals develop, the better price they fetch in the market. Compared to traditional open-field farming, this method gives us nearly ten times more profit."

Farmers like Pradhan are increasingly adopting drip irrigation, weather monitoring systems, and smart farm management practices. These advancements have made agriculture not only more productive but also more predictable and efficient.

