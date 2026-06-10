India’s exports soar to record $863 bn in FY25-26 on back of robust goods and services growth

Chandigarh (PTI): A commerce ministry official on Tuesday said the India's total exports have risen from USD 468 billion in FY 2014-15 to an all-time high of USD 863 billion in FY 2025-26, increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7 per cent.

Additional secretary at the Union Ministry of Commerce, Nitin Kumar Yadav, revealed the numbers at a convention of exporters, industry bodies, and farmer producer organisations here.

"During this period, merchandise exports grew from USD 310 billion to USD 442 billion, services exports surged from USD 158 billion to USD 421 billion at a CAGR of 9.3 per cent, and non-petroleum exports reached a new record of USD 387.9 billion, underscoring the depth and diversity of India's export base," Yadav said.