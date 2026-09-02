Gen Z and tier-II shoppers set to drive India's digital retail market to 345 billion dollars by 2030

However, these are outweighed by substantial opportunities across quick commerce, D2C brands, social commerce, AI-driven retail and cross-border exports, alongside the untapped demand represented by the next 150 million online shoppers expected to enter the market by 2030, it said.

Badri Narayanan Gopalakrishnan, Fellow, NITI Aayog, said, "Quick commerce is permanent infrastructure, not a trend. Valued at USD 65-70 billion by 2030, it will drive 45-50% of incremental e-retail growth. Amazon Now and Flipkart Minutes are positioned to be preferred players. Amazon Now by converting just 20-25% of their existing consumer base would leapfrog pure-play competitors, leveraging established trust with rapid delivery to capture market leadership."