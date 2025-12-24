India's critical minerals mission directionally right but moving slower than expected: Novasensa

New Delhi: India's National Critical Minerals Mission is directionally very strong but currently moving slower than anticipated, and there is a need for clearer execution frameworks and faster reviews, Vanessa Lacayo, co-founder and chief operating officer, Novasensa, told ANI in an interview.

"The National Critical Minerals Mission is directionally very strong, but in execution it is currently moving slower than many in the industry had anticipated.

The mission was launched in August, and project proposals are expected to be reviewed by the Ministry of Mines in January," she said during an online exclusive interview with ANI. Novasensa is a company that recovers rare earth and critical minerals from e-waste through a sustainable process called hydrometallurgy, giving them a second life and minimizing environmental impact.

