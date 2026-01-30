'India's creative energy has huge global influence; working with India a priority'

New Delhi [India]: Underscoring that India's scale, diversity and creative energy have a huge global influence, British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron on Thursday said it is both a privilege and a priority for the UK to work with India in the creative space and co-create models that resonate globally.



Speaking at an event organised by the British Council, Cameron said the creative economy plays a vital role in the UK-India relationship and is increasingly recognised as a powerful driver of inclusive and sustainable growth for both countries.



The two-day event, Creative Convergence: Growth Reimagined, will explore the next phase of India's creative sector.

