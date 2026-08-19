Sanjeev Sanyal seeks scrutiny of India’s ‘Coaching Mafia’



However, Sanyal defended the policy of NEET ( National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), emphasising that prior to its introduction, the country dealt with multiple examinations involving capitation fees, creating a complex system highly vulnerable to compromise.



Comparing it with the Goods and Services Tax (GST), he argued that while one can critique its operational aspects, claiming NEET is not an improvement over the previous structure misses the point given that the alternative options are much worse. Sanyal stressed that the ongoing debate should focus on how to make NEET function effectively rather than dismissing it as a bad system as a whole.

"Don't forget what the world was like before it existed. It was a world of multiple exams with capitation fees and so on. So let's not throw the baby out with the bath water. The whole reason you wanted this is to create a standardized system where you take one exam in that space and hopefully, young men and women can prove themselves in that field. Now, I understand that any single exam that you create will have its own issues. And I'm not getting into how the exam should be run and so on. Of course, there's no excuse for having paper leaks and so on," stressed Sanyal.

"And we are fixing that. But let's go back one step back to the whole theory of why we have them at all. The system was a riddled and complex system that was clearly, even in the earlier system, extremely leaky. It's the same thing with GST. You can complain all you want about the GST system should work better, but to say that the NEET system is not an improvement on the previous system is simply missing the point. After all, what is the other system? So yes, we need to make this one work, but let the debate be about how to make it work rather than about, oh, NEET is a bad system. I'm sorry. The alternatives are much, much worse. Okay. It needs tweaking," said Sanyal.



Discussing Pallavi Iyer's article comparing the Indian and Chinese examination systems, Sanyal further pointed out that India requires a well-oiled machine for its education framework. He emphasised that the system must effectively prevent question paper leaks and ensure that student results accurately reflect their actual performance.

"The system of using nationwide exams as a means of recruitment is essentially a Chinese invention. They have been doing this for thousands of years. We actually adopted it during the British period for the civil service exam, in fact, from the old Mandarin system of China. So they do have a very long history in this. And my own view on this, as far as India is concerned, yes, we do need to have, you know... a good, well-oiled machine, there are obviously the integrity of the examination system itself, which is how the questions are set, making sure that those questions are not leaked, and of course the taking of the exam and making sure that the results are commensurate to what the performance of the student is," said Sanyal.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

