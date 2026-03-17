'India's chemical industry shows resilience, eyes USD 250 billion market by 2030'

New Delhi: India's chemical industry is expected to sustain strong growth momentum despite mounting global pressures, with its structural advantages and emerging demand drivers as key tailwinds.



According to a recent report by McKinsey, the global chemicals sector has entered "a structurally different operating environment," marked by overcapacity, weak demand, and pricing pressures. These dynamics have begun to weigh on Indian players as well, softening near-term performance.



However, the outlook for India remains optimistic. "India's strong domestic demand, competitive cost base, and expanding role in global value chains offer structural resilience," the report notes, underscoring the country's relative advantage in a challenging global market.

