India's chemical industry set for strong growth, global market expansion amid investment push

New Delhi: India's chemical and petrochemical industry is poised to strengthen its presence in global markets, supported by expanding manufacturing capacity, rising investments, improved industrial infrastructure and growing technological capabilities, according to the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

The Ministry highlighted that India is currently the sixth-largest producer of chemicals globally and the fourth-largest in Asia, with the sector playing a significant role in manufacturing, agriculture and industrial development.

"The sector is currently valued at approximately USD 220 billion," the Ministry said, adding that it is projected to reach "USD 300 billion by 2030 and US$1 trillion by 2040."