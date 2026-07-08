India's beer industry supports 13 lakh jobs, says industry body



According to the socio-economic impact study released by United Breweries Limited (UBL), which was independently conducted by Steward Redqueen, UBL sources about 93 per cent of its inputs locally, strengthening domestic supply chains across agriculture, packaging, logistics, retail and hospitality while generating additional economic activity across these sectors.

The study said the company's overall economic contribution is equivalent to nearly 0.1 per cent of India's GDP through its operations and supply chain. It also highlighted the sector's role in supporting agriculture through local sourcing and investments in sustainable farming practices, alongside water stewardship and community development initiatives. The report said such measures could further strengthen domestic supply chains while benefiting farmers, MSMEs and local manufacturing.