India's aviation sector faces turbulence from fuel spike and weak rupee: JP Morgan

New Delhi: India's aviation sector is witnessing a modest recovery in demand, but rising fuel prices and a weakening rupee are emerging as major headwinds that could pressure airline profitability in the coming quarters, according to a new industry analysis by J P Morgan.



The report, India Aviation Insights, notes that while domestic traffic has begun to improve after a weak second quarter, key cost variables, aviation turbine fuel and forex, pose significant challenges going forward. The study tracks high-frequency airfare and traffic data across major domestic and international routes.

