India's annual semiconductor demand expected to exceed USD 150 billion in five years: Piyush Goyal



"AI, for example, is something that we're going to embrace," he added.

Addressing concerns about the impact of AI and automation on employment, Goyal said the technology would create new opportunities for India, although the nature of jobs could change.

He stressed the need to prepare young workers for emerging roles, including cybersecurity and the development of AI agents.

"It's going to open up such huge opportunities for India. We've got to be ready for that. We've got to skill our youngsters for that," he said.

The minister also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on skilling 10 million young people in AI.