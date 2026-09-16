India's 7.8% Q1 growth driven by hard work of industry, MSMEs, people: FM Sitharaman



"The environment created by the hard work of our people is showing results - reaching 7.8% growth and driving strong GST collections, even after bringing all the rates down in last year's reforms," Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister further said political and tax policy certainty had placed India in a stronger position to deal with global challenges.

"The certainty this government brings, having been elected for a third term, combined with tax policy certainty... leaves India far better placed despite global challenges," she said.

According to official data, India's real GDP grew 7.8 per cent year-on-year in the April-June quarter of 2026-27, compared with 6.9 per cent growth in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Real Gross Value Added grew 8.2 per cent during the quarter, while nominal GDP expanded 10.3 per cent.