India’s global respect stems from education, values and knowledge, says MP CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh (PTI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said India is respected globally due to its education system and knowledge.
Interacting with the students after inspecting various classrooms, library, music room, laboratory and other facilities at Kamala Nehru Sandipani Girls' Government School, he also said that money alone does not fuel the country's progress, but the power of values takes it ahead.
"India is respected globally due to its education system and knowledge. Bharat means a nation that guides everyone from darkness to light," Yadav said.
"Gurus (teachers) also show us the path from darkness to light. Indian culture teaches us to 'live and let live' and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the whole world is one family). Indian 'gurukul' tradition and education system have a glorious history," he said.
There are many countries in the world that are economically more powerful, he said.
"But money alone does not run a country. It progresses with the power of its values," Yadav added.
The CM recalled that he also studied in a government school, but said that schools in those days lacked such facilities.
Yadav said India is currently passing through 'Amrit Kaal' (golden era).
"Today's youth are the Amrit generation, the nation's new builders. Together, the youth will fulfill the dream of a developed India by 2047," he said.
"If today's youth have big dreams, the entire government will stand behind them...By bringing about radical changes in the field of education, we will be able to create a new Madhya Pradesh and a new India," he added.
Terming the MP government-run Sandipani schools as the best schools in the country at present, he said even students from private schools are eager to attend Sandipani schools.
These schools are laboratories for shaping students' futures, he added.
In the first phase, 274 Sandipani Vidyalayas of the School Education Department and 94 Sandipani Vidyalayas of the Tribal Affairs Department are operating in Madhya Pradesh, Yadav said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.