India requires 1.5 billion sq ft of additional private education infrastructure by FY 2035: CBRE



The report estimated that India's education sector, valued at around USD 225 billion in FY2025, is projected to reach approximately USD 313 billion by FY2030.

Private institutions already account for around 78 per cent of colleges in India. Private schools constitute approximately 23 per cent of the country's schools but educate around 40 per cent of students, highlighting the growing role of private providers in the education system.

The report also pointed to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as one of the factors supporting the sector's expansion, alongside demographic growth and rising aspirations for high-quality education.