India remains world's largest recipient of remittances, inflows reach USD 135.4 billion

India's current account structure reflects a merchandise trade deficit offset by strong net inflows of invisibles, led by rising surpluses in services and private transfers. In H1 FY26, the Current Account Deficit (CAD) moderated to USD 15 billion (0.8 per cent of GDP) from USD 25.3 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in H1 FY25.



India is better positioned than its high-deficit peers, such as New Zealand, Brazil, Australia, the UK and Canada in Q2 FY26.



Economic Survey notes that India remained the world's largest recipient of remittances, with inflows reaching USD 135.4 billion in FY25, supporting stability in the external account. The share of remittances from advanced economies increased, reflecting a growing contribution from skilled and professional workers.

