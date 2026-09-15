India records employment growth in August: Gov't data

Sequentially also, the overall LFPR was higher than the corresponding figure of 55.4 per cent in July. A similar trend has also been observed in rural areas, where the LFPR for persons aged 15 years and above increased to 58.2 per cent in August, 2026, from 58.0 per cent in July, 2026. In urban areas, LFPR remained constant at 50.4 per cent in August, 2026 as compared to the previous month.