India reaffirms commitment to ties as Jaishankar wishes Bahrain on National Day

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday extended warm greetings to Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, the government and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the country's National Day.



In a post on X, Jaishankar said India remains committed to strengthening its long-standing partnership with Bahrain.

