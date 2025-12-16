India reaches 3rd global AI ranking, overtakes UK and South Korea

India has emerged as the world’s third most vibrant artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, overtaking the UK and South Korea, according to Stanford University’s 2025 Global AI Vibrancy Index.

The country has climbed sharply from seventh position last year, reflecting rapid progress driven by policy momentum, a booming startup ecosystem and strong talent growth.

Based on 2024 data, India now ranks behind only the United States and China, underscoring its growing influence in global AI development. With a score of 21.59, India trails the US (78.6) and China (36.95) but has moved ahead of several advanced economies.

The ranking highlights India’s growing strength in AI research, talent, economic activity, policy frameworks, and digital infrastructure.