India reaches 100 Grandmasters: What does it take to become a chess Grandmaster? Explained

India has reached 100 chess Grandmasters, with 22-year-old Anuj Shrivatri of Madhya Pradesh becoming the latest player to earn the title after winning the seventh ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship in the Philippines on November 8.

The victory also made Shrivatri the first Grandmaster from Madhya Pradesh. He secured the title through a direct-title provision associated with the tournament, rather than the conventional route of completing three Grandmaster norms and crossing a FIDE rating of 2,500.

The milestone comes 38 years after Viswanathan Anand became India's first Grandmaster in 1988. From one player in the late 1980s to 100 in 2026, India's growth in competitive chess has brought the title within reach of a much larger pool of players.

But what exactly is a Grandmaster? How does a chess player earn the title, and what separates a Grandmaster from other titled players?