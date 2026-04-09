India ranks 4th globally in tech funding; early-stage investments jump 20 pc: Report

New Delhi: Tech funding in India stood at $11.7 billion in FY 2025-26, an increase of 20 per cent compared to $9.7 billion raised in FY2023-24 amid strong early-stage momentum and a surge in IPO activity, according to a new report.

As per Tracxn analysis, India ranked as the fourth-highest funded country globally during FY 2025-26, behind the United States, the United Kingdom and China, while staying ahead of Germany and France.

It further stated that funding trends showed strong traction across key stages.

Early-stage funding rose sharply to $4.8 billion, a 33 per cent increase from $3.6 billion in FY 2024-25 and a 37 per cent rise from $3.5 billion in FY 2023-24, while seed-stage startups raised $1.3 billion.