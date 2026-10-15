India presses US over hate crimes after reports of foiled extremist attack on Hindu temple

"We have taken note of the action taken by US law enforcement authorities, including the arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him. This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community. We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice, and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents," it added.