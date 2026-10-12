India Post GDS result 2026 released; download 1st merit list pdf here

The wait for India Post GDS result 2026 is over. India Post has released exam results for the Schedule-II, July 2026 recruitment cycle today, October 12, 2026. Candidates who had registered for India Post GDS recruitment 2026 drive can check their results on the official portal at indiapost.gov.in. One should use their registration number, name and post id to access the India Post GDS results 2026.

The India Post GDS notification 2026 for July session was released for a total of 23757 Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), Branch Postmaster (BPM), and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak posts. The selection of candidates will be purely based on the marks obtained in the board exams.

How to download India Post GDS merit list 2026 pdf?

Step 1: Open the official portal of India Post at indiapost.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the "Shortlisted Candidates: Schedule-II July 2026" link on the homepage

Step 3: Select the state circle

Step 4: The India Post GDS merit list pdf will open

Step 5: Check the results using registration number, post id

Step 6: Download and keep the hard copy of merit list for future need

Click here for India Post GDS result 2026

What after India Post GDS result 2026?

The exam authority has released India Post GDS 1st Merit List 2026 PDF of all the shortlisted candidates and instructions for document verification. According to the official spirces, shortlisted candidates must complete document verification at the Divisional Office on or before October 27, 2026. One must carry all their original documents along with two sets of photocopies to complete the verification process.