India Post GDS Result 2026: Here is how to access the merit list

The India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 application window closed on September 21, while the correction window ended on September 24. The next stage in the selection process is the release of the result-cum-merit list. India Post is expected to publish the state-wise merit list on the official GDS recruitment portal. However, the official date for the merit list and the subsequent certificate verification process has not yet been announced.

Candidates shortlisted in the merit list will have to complete the document verification process at the designated venues. India Post will communicate the details regarding the verification process and dates through the official portal and registered communication channels.