India Post GDS Result 2026: Here is how to access the merit list

The India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 application window closed on September 21, while the correction window ended on September 24. The next stage in the selection process is the release of the result-cum-merit list. India Post is expected to publish the state-wise merit list on the official GDS recruitment portal. However, the official date for the merit list and the subsequent certificate verification process has not yet been announced.
Candidates shortlisted in the merit list will have to complete the document verification process at the designated venues. India Post will communicate the details regarding the verification process and dates through the official portal and registered communication channels.
Once the India Post GDS result-cum-merit list is released, candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official GDS recruitment portal: indiapost.gov.in/gdsonlineengagement
Go to the ‘Important Notices’ section
Look for the notification/link related to GDS Online Engagement Schedule-II, July-2026
Click on the result link and select the relevant state/circle merit list.
Check your name, registration details and other information in the merit list
Follow the instructions issued separately regarding document verification
Candidates should keep their Class 10 marksheet, identity proof, caste certificate, PwBD/EWS certificate, date-of-birth proof and other applicable documents ready for verification. India Post's GDS recruitment process requires shortlisted candidates to undergo physical verification of their original documents.
No. There is no conventional written examination for the India Post GDS recruitment. Shortlisting is based on a system-generated merit list prepared using the marks obtained in the Class 10 Secondary School Examination, with the percentage calculated up to four decimal places.
For candidates whose marksheets contain grades instead of marks, India Post has prescribed a method for converting grades into marks. Where both subject-wise grades and CGPA are available, the higher marks obtained through the prescribed calculation will be considered.
Candidates should also note that GDS personnel are not regular Central Government employees. They are governed by the Gramin Dak Sevaks (Conduct and Engagement) Rules, 2020 and generally work for four to five hours a day. The notification also states that GDS employees should have another source of income for adequate livelihood.
For candidates selected as Branch Postmasters (BPMs), there is an additional requirement to arrange accommodation for operating the Branch Post Office at their own cost and reside in the post village.
Candidates should therefore wait for the official merit list and verification schedule rather than relying on unofficial dates or lists circulating online. The official India Post GDS portal remains the primary source for recruitment updates.