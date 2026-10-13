India Post GDS Result 2026: Document verification within 15 days; joining rules for BPM, ABPM and Dak Sevak

The Department of Posts has published the first shortlist for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026, Schedule-II, July 2026, on its official website. Candidates shortlisted for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak posts must now complete document verification and other formalities before their engagement can be confirmed.

According to the recruitment notification issued on August 20, shortlisted candidates must report to the designated Divisional or Unit Head within 15 days from the date of shortlisting.

Failure to report within the prescribed period will result in automatic cancellation of candidature.

The department has also outlined a separate 30-day period for completing pre-engagement formalities after candidates receive their provisional engagement offers.