India Post GDS Result 2026: Document verification within 15 days; joining rules for BPM, ABPM and Dak Sevak

The Department of Posts has published the first shortlist for the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026, Schedule-II, July 2026, on its official website. Candidates shortlisted for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak posts must now complete document verification and other formalities before their engagement can be confirmed.
According to the recruitment notification issued on August 20, shortlisted candidates must report to the designated Divisional or Unit Head within 15 days from the date of shortlisting.
Failure to report within the prescribed period will result in automatic cancellation of candidature.
The department has also outlined a separate 30-day period for completing pre-engagement formalities after candidates receive their provisional engagement offers.
The first stage following the publication of the merit list is physical verification of documents.
Shortlisted candidates must visit the office of the designated authority, which is the Divisional or Unit Head of the division or unit where the vacancy was notified.
India Post will communicate the shortlisting result and document verification details through SMS and email to candidates' registered contact details.
However, the notification makes it clear that the department will not be responsible if a candidate fails to receive an SMS or email because of technical or other reasons.
Candidates must therefore regularly check the official GDS engagement portal for updates.
Candidates must carry the original documents, wherever applicable, along with two sets of self-attested photocopies.
The required documents include:
Class 10 marksheet
Identity proof
Caste certificate, if applicable
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) certificate, if applicable
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificate, if applicable
Transgender certificate, if applicable
Date of birth proof
Medical certificate issued by a medical officer of a government hospital, government dispensary or government primary health centre
Candidates shortlisted for posts in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa or Nagaland may also be required to produce the prescribed certificate confirming their knowledge of the relevant tribal or local language.
The medical certificate is compulsory, according to the recruitment notification.
Candidates should ensure that the details in their documents match those provided in the application form.
India Post has specified that candidates who fail to report to the designated authority within 15 days from the date of shortlisting will be marked as 'Non-turned up' in the recruitment system.
Once this happens, the portal will block further document verification and the candidate's candidature will be automatically cancelled.
The department may subsequently consider another eligible candidate through a supplementary shortlist.
The verification process will be conducted by the engaging authority.
If the original documents are found to be satisfactory and no discrepancies are identified, a system-generated Offer of Provisional Engagement will be issued immediately.
Candidates must then complete the prescribed pre-engagement formalities within 30 days from the date of the offer.
These formalities include three days of basic training and other requirements applicable to the post.
Candidates who fail to complete the formalities or do not join within the stipulated period will lose their candidature, and the vacancy may be offered to another candidate.
The document verification procedure and the 30-day deadline apply to shortlisted candidates across the three GDS categories.
However, the residential and accommodation requirements differ depending on the post.
Branch Postmaster (BPM): Candidates selected as BPMs must arrange suitable accommodation for operating the Branch Post Office at their own cost. They must reside in the village where the branch office functions. Accommodation arrangements must be completed before engagement.
Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM): Candidates selected as ABPMs must reside within the delivery jurisdiction of the Branch Post Office concerned.
Dak Sevak: Selected candidates must reside within the delivery jurisdiction of the post office to which they are attached.
The notification also requires selected candidates to provide undertakings relating to computer knowledge, cycling and adequate means of livelihood.
No. India Post has outlined further verification requirements even after candidates complete their initial document verification and joining formalities.
The department may issue a provisional engagement order allowing a candidate to join while verification of educational, caste, disability and other relevant certificates by issuing authorities, along with police antecedent verification, remains pending.
The final engagement order will be issued after the required verification reports are received.
This means that shortlisting, successful document verification and provisional engagement are distinct stages of the recruitment process.
The recruitment notification provides for supplementary lists where shortlisted candidates fail to complete verification or joining requirements, or where their candidature is cancelled.
The department has stated that no further shortlist will be issued after December 31, 2026, unless it decides to modify or extend the schedule.
Candidates who have not appeared in the first shortlist should therefore monitor the official portal for subsequent announcements.