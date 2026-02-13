India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Register online for 28,636 posts by Feb 14

New Delhi: India Post is all set to close the registration window for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026 drive. It has announced that the application window will close on February 14, 2026. The last date to submit the India Post GDS application form 2026 is February 16, 2026,
The exam authority has released the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 notification for a total of 28,740 vacancies for various posts such as Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). Interested candidates can register online for the GDS recruitment process through the official portal at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
India Post has also provided a facility to access the India Post GDS recruitment 2026 drive. The India Post GDS application correction window will be available from February 18 to 19, 2026.
India Post GDS recruitment 2026 highlights
How to apply online for India Post GDS 2026?
Step 1: Open the official portal of India Post GDS at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in
Step 2: Find the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Online Engagement Schedule-I January-2026
Step 3: Start the India Post GDS registration process with basic details
Step 4: Fill in the India Post Gramin Dak Sevak application form with all details including academic and personal
Step 5: Pay the application fee, if any
Step 6: Upload all the mandatory documents
Step 7: Submit the India Post GDS application form
Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of application form for future need
India Post GDS Job 2026: Eligibility
All the candidates who are must have passed the class 10th to register for the recruitment drive. The age limit is 18 to 40 years. Candidates must note that the shortlisting for the posts will be done based on their 10th-grade marks.