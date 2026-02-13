India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: Register online for 28,636 posts by Feb 14

New Delhi: India Post is all set to close the registration window for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2026 drive. It has announced that the application window will close on February 14, 2026. The last date to submit the India Post GDS application form 2026 is February 16, 2026,

The exam authority has released the India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 notification for a total of 28,740 vacancies for various posts such as Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM). Interested candidates can register online for the GDS recruitment process through the official portal at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post has also provided a facility to access the India Post GDS recruitment 2026 drive. The India Post GDS application correction window will be available from February 18 to 19, 2026.

India Post GDS recruitment 2026 highlights