India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: 10th marks decide merit, but this ‘Postal Job’ comes with important conditions

New Delhi: The Department of Posts has announced the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Schedule-II, July 2026, inviting applications for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak posts across different postal circles and divisions.
While GDS recruitment is often viewed simply as a government job opportunity for Class 10 pass candidates, the latest notification contains several conditions that applicants need to understand before submitting the form.
The biggest feature of the recruitment is that there is no conventional written examination for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 mentioned for selection. Shortlisting will be through a system-generated merit list based on marks obtained in the Class 10 Secondary School Examination, with the percentage calculated up to four decimal places.
For candidates whose marksheets contain only grades, the Department will convert grades into marks using the prescribed 9.5 multiplication factor. Where both subject-wise grades and CGPA are available, the higher resulting marks will be considered.
This makes the recruitment particularly different from most competitive government examinations: there is no scope to improve one's position through a recruitment test after applying. The Class 10 academic record itself forms the core of the merit calculation.
Applicants cannot freely apply across divisions
Another detail that may be overlooked is the restriction on applications. A candidate can apply for vacant GDS posts in only one selected Division. Within that Division, eligible posts will be displayed based on factors including community, age, PwD status and local language eligibility. Candidates must indicate their preferences carefully.
If a candidate is found eligible for more than one preferred post, only the post highest in the preference order will be offered, while claims over the remaining posts will be forfeited.
The ‘government job’ tag needs a closer look
The notification specifically clarifies that GDS personnel are not regular employees of the Central Government. They are governed by the GDS (Conduct and Engagement) Rules, 2020 and generally work for four to five hours a day. The notification also states that a GDS should have another source of income to support an adequate livelihood.
For BPM applicants, there is an additional practical requirement: the selected candidate must arrange accommodation to operate the Branch Post Office at their own cost and reside in the post village.
The One-Time Registration (OTR) window will remain open from August 31 to September 19, 2026, up to 5 pm. Online applications and fee payment can be completed from September 2 to September 21, 2026, up to 5 pm. A two-day correction window will follow from September 23 to September 24, 2026.
The application fee is Rs 100 for applicable candidates. Female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PwBD candidates and transgender applicants are exempted from the fee.
Importantly, the correction window does not permit changes to the registered mobile number or email ID. Candidates can correct other permitted details, including names, marks and choice filling, subject to the notification's conditions.
Eligibility at a glance
Candidates must be aged 18 to 40 years, with relaxations applicable to eligible reserved categories. The minimum educational qualification is a Class 10 pass certificate with passing marks in Mathematics and English from a recognised board. Candidates must also have studied the prescribed local language up to Class 10. Knowledge of computers, cycling and adequate means of livelihood are listed as additional qualifications.