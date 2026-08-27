India Post GDS Recruitment 2026: 10th marks decide merit, but this ‘Postal Job’ comes with important conditions

No written exam — Class 10 marks remain the deciding factor

The biggest feature of the recruitment is that there is no conventional written examination for India Post GDS Recruitment 2026 mentioned for selection. Shortlisting will be through a system-generated merit list based on marks obtained in the Class 10 Secondary School Examination, with the percentage calculated up to four decimal places.

For candidates whose marksheets contain only grades, the Department will convert grades into marks using the prescribed 9.5 multiplication factor. Where both subject-wise grades and CGPA are available, the higher resulting marks will be considered.

This makes the recruitment particularly different from most competitive government examinations: there is no scope to improve one's position through a recruitment test after applying. The Class 10 academic record itself forms the core of the merit calculation.