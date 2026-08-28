India Post 'Dhai Akhar' 2026: All you need to know about the national letter writing competition

If you are the one who enjoys writing and has something to say about how to protect nature? You should never miss India Post's Dhai Akhar Letter Writing Competition 2026-27. The Department of Posts invites all citizens to participate in this prestigious annual handwritten letter writing competition. The campaign will remain open until October 31, 2026.

The theme of this year's campaign is "A Letter to Mother Earth: My Promise to Protect Nature," encouraging entusiasts to creatively express their commitment towards environmental conservation and sustainable living through handwritten letters.

Eligibility criteria

The Dhai Akhar Letter Writing Competition 2026-27 is open to all Indian citizens in two age categories— up to 18 years and above 18 years. One should note that each age group will have two categories: Inland Letter Card (ILC) and Envelope.

How to participate?

Interested participants may submit handwritten letters in English, Hindi or any vernacular language. However, entries under the Envelope category should not exceed 1,000 words and be written only on plain A4-size paper.

For Inland Letter Card (ILC) entries, the word limit is 500. The entries must be addressed to The Chief Postmaster General Maharashtra Circle Mumbai – 400001. The Envelope or Inland Letter Card should be super scribed "DHAI AKHAR Letter 2026."

Participants must madatorily required to include a declaration of age in their letter stating: "I certify that I am below/above the age of 18 as on 01/01/2026."

Cash prizes

This competition will also end up with attractive cash prizes at the Maharashtra Circle level (covering Maharashtra and Goa) and the National level.

For Maharashtra Circle level, winners in each category will receive Rs 25,000 (First Prize), Rs 10,000 (Second Prize) and Rs 5,000 (Third Prize). At the National level, the prizes are Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, in each category. Partcipants can expect the Circle-level results by December 31, 2026.