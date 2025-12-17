India poised to create major share of global wealth through technology, demographics: NSE chief

Mumbai: India is uniquely positioned to create a significant share of global wealth over the next five decades, noted Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE).



Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) summit at Mumbai, Chauhan underscored the central role of technology, demographics and trust-based capital markets in shaping India's economic future.



India's historical decline in global economic share was largely due to missing out on successive waves of technological change. He noted that India once accounted for nearly 50 per cent of global GDP a thousand years ago, a share that fell sharply to around 2 per cent at the time of Independence.

