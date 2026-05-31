India plans major initiatives for water innovation and research

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS): The government is set to launch ‘MAHA on Water’ (Mission for Advancement in High-Impact Areas for Water), a joint initiative of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), to promote cutting-edge research in priority areas such as water resources management, drinking water, climate resilience and water-use efficiency, it was announced on Sunday.