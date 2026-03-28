At WTO, India backs small fishers, flags global subsidy imbalance

Yaounde [Cameroon], March 28 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday highlighted India's balanced and inclusive stance on fisheries governance while addressing the Ministerial Session on Fisheries Subsidies at the WTO Ministerial Conference 14.

In a post on X, Goyal stated, "Spoke at the Ministerial Session on Fisheries Subsidies at #WTOMC14, presenting India's balanced and people-centric approach to fisheries governance."

https://x.com/PiyushGoyal/status/2037896435803595079

The minister underlined the critical role fisheries play in India's socio-economic fabric, noting that the sector supports the livelihoods of over 9 million fishermen. He emphasised that a majority of these are small, traditional, and artisanal fishermen who rely on sustainable fishing practices. Stressing India's commitment to conservation, Goyal pointed to longstanding measures such as the annual fishing ban, which reflects India's proactive efforts towards marine sustainability even before it gained global prominence.

Highlighting global disparities, Goyal said that overcapacity and overfishing are primarily driven by heavily subsidised industrial fleets rather than small-scale fishermen in developing countries. He stressed the importance of ensuring that global trade decisions remain equitable and do not disproportionately burden vulnerable communities dependent on fisheries for survival.

"Extended India's support for the adoption of the draft decision, while emphasising that further decisions must deliver an equitable and development-oriented outcome that protects both marine resources and livelihoods," he added.