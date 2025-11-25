India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash to take place on Feb 15 in Colombo

According to ESPNCricinfo, India and Pakistan have been grouped with the USA, Namibia, and the Netherlands.



India will start their campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7, the opening day of the tournament, following which 'Men in Blue' will head to Delhi for the clash against Namibia scheduled for February 12.

Their final group game would be against the Netherlands at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.



During the group stages, three matches will take place in a day.

The 2026 edition of the tournament will be held from February 7 to March 8, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, with Pakistan playing all their games at Colombo or Kandy.