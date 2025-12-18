India-Oman trade pact a watershed moment in our millenia-old relationship, says Piyush Goyal

Muscat: India and Oman are at the cusp of witnessing a "watershed moment in our millenia-old relationship", said Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal while speaking to a gathering at the Oman-India Business Summit in Muscat, Oman. He said that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is the "culmination of our shared vision and dedicated efforts to build a mutually prosperous future for our people."

He noted that the signing of the agreement marks the end of a long journey of working together for the benefit of everyone involved. The agreement is expected to improve market access, promote investments and enhance cooperation across key sectors.



The India-Oman CEPA holds special significance as it is Oman's second free trade agreement with an individual country and the first such agreement Oman is entering into in nearly 20 years. The pact reflects the growing importance of India as a strategic trade and investment partner for Oman.

The agreement is expected to support trade diversification and supply chain resilience, helping both countries adapt to global economic realignment.

