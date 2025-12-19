India-Oman joint statement outlines roadmap for deeper cooperation across trade, energy, maritime security and people-to-people ties

Muscat: India and Oman on Thursday signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the Sultanate from December 17-18, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a joint statement. Alongside the CEPA, the two countries also adopted a Joint Vision Document on Maritime Cooperation, signalling a shared intent to further deepen engagement across economic, strategic and maritime domains.

According to the joint statement, the CEPA is aimed at lowering trade barriers and creating a predictable framework to expand trade and investment flows, while supporting job creation and encouraging greater private sector participation in both economies. These agreements come as India and Oman seek to reinforce supply-chain resilience and strengthen investment linkages in the Gulf region.

While India is positioning itself as a manufacturing and services hub, Oman is projecting its role as a logistics and energy gateway under Vision 2040. Reflecting this broadening engagement, the joint statement described the bilateral relationship as a "multifaceted strategic partnership" between maritime neighbours. Building on the economic focus, India and Oman reviewed opportunities to diversify bilateral trade, identifying sectors such as textiles, automobiles, chemicals, equipment and fertilisers as key areas for expansion.