India offers scholarship support to economically weaker Sri Lankan university students

Colombo: Meritorious students of low-income backgrounds from Sri Lankan universities have been given up to Sri Lankan Rupees 7,500 by the Indian mission here.
Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha on Tuesday gave out the assistance to meritorious students of the University of Jaffna in the northern province of the island nation.
"Presented scholarships to the 2nd batch of first-year students at the University of Jaffna @uojofficial under the assisted financial support scheme for economically vulnerable students," said the Indian Embassy in a post on X.
Since 2023, India has provided monthly scholarships of Sri Lankan Rupees (LKR) 5,000 to 100 meritorious Sri Lankan students from low-income backgrounds.
During President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's December 2024 India visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an enhanced Indian grant scheme providing increased monthly financial aid to undergraduate students at the University of Jaffna and the Eastern University.
Starting in 2025-26, the enhanced grant provides 100 first-year undergraduates with LKR 7,500 monthly. This financial assistance continues annually until they complete their degree courses.
Thus, in the fourth year of the scheme implementation, scholarships will be disbursed to 400 students at the university level.
The initiative reaffirms India's commitment to building a prosperous future under the "Neighbourhood First" policy, the Indian Mission's post said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.