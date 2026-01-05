India offers CAR-T therapy at one-tenth of global cost, yet most cannot access it

BENGALURU: At a global cell therapy symposium in the city, oncologists said India offers CAR-T cell therapy at one-tenth the international price, but most Indians still struggle to access it due to limited insurance coverage and high out-of-pocket costs.

The therapy, which costs nearly Rs 4 crore in the US, is available for Rs 25–26 lakh in India. Calling it a major advantage yet still financially burdensome, Dr. Santhosh K Devdas, HOD & Consultant – Medical Oncology and Chief – Bone Marrow Transplant at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, said many families simply cannot afford it despite the reduced price.

He noted that CAR-T offers close to 50% cure rates in relapsed blood cancers and is far better tolerated than chemotherapy, especially among elderly patients or those with comorbidities.