Lucknow: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said that the country must now emerge as a discoverer and developer of innovative therapeutics with indigenous research and development.
This shift from an established position as a global supplier of generic medicines is essential for strengthening India's pharmaceutical leadership and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, he said.
Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the vice president of the CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research), inaugurated the state-of-the-art Biosafety Level-3 (BSL-3)/Animal Biosafety Level-3 (ABSL-3) Facility and Dr B Mukerji Lecture Theatre at CSIR's Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow, a statement said.
He cited CDRI's journey from drug discovery and clinical development to diagnostics and affordable healthcare interventions as an example of how scientific research can translate into meaningful public benefit.
The CDRI has developed 13 drugs that have reached the market, licensed more than 80 process technologies and six diagnostic technologies, published over 12,000 research articles and filed more than 456 international patents and 586 patents in India, according to the statement.
Referring to the non-steroidal contraceptive, Centchroman, also known as Ormeloxifene, developed by CDRI, Singh said more than 3.5 crore strips have been distributed free of cost to women across the country through ASHA workers during the last five years, with the current user base exceeding five lakh women.
The minister also referred to other drugs currently under development at the institute and said CDRI is also pursuing advanced research leads for malaria, cancer, neuropathic pain and age-related macular degeneration, along with phytopharmaceutical candidates for cancer and Parkinson's disease.
Singh said India ranks third globally in pharmaceutical production by volume and 11th by value and is among the world's largest suppliers of generic medicines, meeting over 50 per cent of Africa's generic medicine requirements and approximately 40 per cent of the generic drug demand in the United States.
While appreciating the achievements of India's pharmaceutical industry, he said the next phase of growth must involve moving up the value chain, from predominantly manufacturing generic medicines to discovering and developing innovative therapeutics.
National research institutions must pursue cutting-edge science, explore novel targets and mechanisms and generate robust proof-of-concept data, while pharmaceutical companies should be encouraged to take promising discoveries forward through further development, clinical evaluation and commercialisation, he said. Stronger technology-transfer mechanisms and early industry participation can create an effective pathway from laboratory research to patients, the minister added.
Appreciating CDRI's ongoing collaborations with private companies, Singh encouraged the institute to further strengthen its role as a research and innovation partner for the pharmaceutical industry.
Calling for greater adoption of emerging technologies, the science and technology minister said that the integration of biology, chemistry, computational sciences and artificial intelligence offers tremendous opportunities to transform drug discovery.
Singh also appreciated CDRI's contribution to scientific capacity building, with the institute having trained more than 2,000 PhDs and over 10,000 trainees. He said skilled researchers, technologists and regulatory specialists are indispensable to a strong innovation ecosystem and that the contribution of CDRI-trained professionals across academia, startups, industry and research organisations represents a valuable national investment.
Quoting former President A P J Abdul Kalam, he said, "Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action." He encouraged the scientific community to dream big, translate scientific ideas into discoveries and develop medicines that improve and save lives.
The programme was attended by CSIR-CDRI Director Radha Rangarajan among other dignitaries, besides scientists, researchers, students, technical and non-technical staff and industry representatives, the statement said.
The newly inaugurated BSL-3/ABSL-3 facility will provide high-containment research infrastructure for scientific studies involving Mycobacterium tuberculosis and non-tuberculous mycobacteria (NTM), strengthening the Institute's capabilities in research on challenging infectious diseases.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.