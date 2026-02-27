India and Norway champion evidence-based legal framework to combat plastic waste

New Delhi: A thematic session at the 25th World Sustainable Development Summit underscored the growing importance of scientific research and international cooperation in strengthening laws and policies to address plastic and chemical pollution.



The session, titled "From Source to Seas: Science-informed pathways for transforming plastic and chemical pollution governance," was held at Taj Palace and focused on findings from the India-Norway INOPOL project. The research tracks how plastic waste and persistent organic pollutants move from land into rivers and oceans, posing risks to human health, livelihoods and ecosystems.



Norwegian Minister for Climate and Environment Andreas Bjelland Eriksen said the India-Norway marine litter partnership demonstrates how sustained global cooperation can tackle complex environmental challenges. He noted that the initiative has been extended to 2030 and continues to support science-led, policy-driven solutions.