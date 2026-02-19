India, New Zealand discuss ways to enhance co-operation in horticulture

It is a significant step forward under the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between the two countries on March 12, 2025.

The JWG meeting of India and New Zealand was co-chaired by Priya Ranjan, Joint Secretary (Horticulture), Department of Agriculture and Steve Ainsworth, Divisional Manager, Bilateral Relations and Trade, from New Zealand.

The meeting brought together senior officials and technical experts from both sides to advance collaboration in the horticulture sector, with a strong focus on kiwifruit and pip fruit (apple and pear) development, the statement said.