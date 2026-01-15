India, Netherlands deepen strategic, cultural, and economic ties amid changing global landscape

New Delhi: The Netherlands' Ambassador for International Cultural Cooperation, Dewi van de Weerd on Tuesday said, "The relations between the Netherlands and India are very good. It is a dynamic relationship because we work together closely across many sectors. The cultural relationship between the Netherlands and India is a working relationship. There are people from the creatives, cultural sector and heritage experts doing projects together."

Earlier, India and the Netherlands signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation on maritime heritage, marking a significant step toward developing the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat.