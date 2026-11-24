Greater Noida: India's renewed focus on youth aspirations, economic growth, technological cooperation and connectivity has opened a new chapter in its relationship with Nepal, former Indian diplomat Suresh K Goel said, describing Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's state visit to India as a significant step towards reshaping bilateral ties.



Goel said the visit reflected a shared desire by both countries to move beyond traditional aspects of their relationship and build a forward-looking partnership centred on development, innovation and the aspirations of younger generations.

Speaking to ANI, Goel said, "I think the most important development in the relationship is a clear desire on the part of both India and Nepal to look to the future, to underline that the relationship between the two is important, in terms of economic growth and development, technological changes, and most importantly, youth aspirations. Both countries have underlined the need to engage youth in the relationship between the two countries, and that I think is the most important part of the visit."



Highlighting the importance of India's decision to provide Nepal access to Paradip and Kandla ports, Goel said the initiative would significantly improve Nepal's export connectivity and provide additional avenues for its products to access international markets.

"Again very, very important because Nepal has been looking for exit for its exports. And we had provided connectivity before. I think Kandla was being used even if not on a permanent basis. Therefore, providing Paradip and Kandla both to Nepal as the connectivity and the exit for the Nepali products is again an indication of our desire to connect to further strengthen the links between the two countries and highly useful for Nepal," he said.