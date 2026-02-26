India, Nepal strengthen partnership in Forests and Climate change initiatives

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Forests and Environment, Government of Nepal, to promote bilateral cooperation in the areas of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change, including restoration of wildlife corridors and interlinking areas, and exchange of knowledge, technical expertise and best practices as per an official statement by the Ministry.



The statement noted that the signing ceremony took place in New Delhi, in the presence of Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, and Madhav Prasad Chaulagain, Cabinet Minister for Forests and Environment, Government of Nepal.



The statement highlighted how India and Nepal are endowed with rich biodiversity and natural heritage and have established extensive networks of Protected Areas in their respective territories. Both countries are also Parties to several multilateral environmental agreements and conventions. In view of the shared ecosystems and transboundary wildlife habitats, a need was felt to further strengthen coordination and cooperation between the two Governments in the fields of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change.