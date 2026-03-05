‘India needs sovereign AI for long-term development’: IIT Madras’ director Kamakoti

CHENNAI: Stressing the urgent need for India to build sustainable and sovereign artificial intelligence systems, V Kamakoti, director of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, called for the development of indigenous AI models aligned with the nation’s values, strategic interests and long-term development goals.

Speaking at the 14th ThinkEdu Conclave on Tuesday, Kamakoti said India must move beyond dependence on foreign AI systems and focus on creating ‘atmanirbhar’ or self-reliant AI models.