India needs major skilling reforms to bridge 47 lakh workforce gap in logistics sector

New Delhi: India's logistics sector would need 47 lakh people by 2030, and the country needs major skilling reforms and a digital workforce to fill those vacant positions, a top official of the Logistics Sector Skill Council said.

The logistics industry saw strong hiring activity in 2025, with reports of 10.8 per cent net employment growth in the second half of the year, indicating that many roles are indeed being filled as the industry expands, the Logistics Sector Skill Council said in a statement.