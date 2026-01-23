India, Namibia sign MoU on election management

He further added, "You have managed to reach every voter much more than the Portuguese have managed. So it is a very impressive work from the Electoral Commission of India."

Mosotho Moepya, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, pointed to the long-standing cooperation with India, stating, "The Electoral Commission of India and the Electoral Commission of South Africa have worked together on many occasions before. They (IICDEM) are a major training institution, and, as electoral management bodies, they offer facilities that not only benefit India but are also available to all of us worldwide. It is a great initiative. One of the two themes of this conference is to reimagine the work that we would do, in the year 2050, for example and begin to do that today."

Indonesia's Election Commissioner, Idham Holik, expressed appreciation for the invitation, saying, "We are grateful to have been invited to present this international conference. I extend thanks to the Election Commission of India. This conference will provide us with more information and help advance election management in Indonesia."

