India Must Reinvest in Its Civilisational Values to Achieve Prosperity: Industrialist H M Bangur at the World Hindu Economic Forum 2025

Highlighting the ethical foundation of Indian economic thought, Shri Bangur stated that 'dharma guides artha' in Indian culture and that profit must always be accompanied by responsibility. "We must get out of the Macaulayan education system and reinvest in our old values. For centuries India alone accounted for nearly 30 per cent of the world economy. But something negative happened with the coming of Europeans who successfully looted the country. A Hindu Economic Forum was necessary and it has been created and is working fine. The Forum may take a year or 10 years, but it will surely be successful," he said.

Speaking on innovation, Shri Bangur shared Shree Cement's experience of technological advancement in energy efficiency. "Power plants in India usually shuts down below 60 per cent capacity utilisation. Our engineers made some innovative changes and brought down the capacity utilisation threshold and we could run our power plants at 30 per cent capacity. This reduced lot of coal from unnecessary burning.