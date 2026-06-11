PM Modi urges NDA leaders to champion innovation and rapid growth



"A complex tax system, limited income sources, a heavy tax burden, and the impact of poor governance were daily challenges for the common citizen. However, we understood the struggles and aspirations of the middle class; that is why, today, income up to Rs 12 lakh is completely tax-free. The country now boasts a simplified tax system, and a robust infrastructure has made life easier. Over the past 12 years, new opportunities have emerged across various sectors for the children of middle-class families," he said.

"The government is also helping to fulfil the dream of home ownership for the middle class. To alleviate the financial burden of medical treatment, the Ayushman Bharat scheme has been expanded to include the elderly, regardless of income limits. The middle class has also benefited immensely from GST reforms; health insurance has become more affordable, as have the goods and services linked to their dreams. The result of these efforts is that the country's middle class is now breaking free from uncertainty and propelling the nation's development journey with immense self-confidence," he added.



He said that the government had taken decisive against cross-border terrorism and referred to surgical strikes, air strikes and Operation Sindoor.

"For us, if there is anything greater than party, it is our country. When we work with the spirit of 'nation first', no decision is difficult. Therefore, decisions that were previously considered impossible, but essential for the country's secure future, we took them with great precision. Previously, governments were afraid to even discuss Article 370. We abolished it and implemented a single Constitution across the country. Previously, bombs, guns, and blockades were indispensable in the Northeast," he said.

"We restored peace and stability to the Northeast. Previously, India silently suffered after terrorist attacks. We carried out surgical strikes and air strikes against terrorists. The world witnessed India's strength in Operation Sindoor. It was previously assumed that Naxalism and Maoism would never end, and could never end. We have freed the country from the poison of Naxalism and Maoism..reservation for women, the law against triple talaq, the CAA, the Indian Penal Code, one rank-one pension for soldiers," he added.



PM Modi said NDA government has not shied away from taking any action in the national interest, and we are all proud of this.

"Today, I will reassure the nation again that this series of major decisions in the national interest will accelerate even further. We will move forward at a rapid pace. The world is seeing what the country has achieved in the last 12 years. But now we need to change our vision," he said.

"We must continue to move forward with this same public trust and public participation. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' has been our guiding mantra. The collective effort of all is the true driving force behind building a Viksit Bharat. We need to connect every state, every city, and every village. The time has come for a new kind of healthy competition among states, a competition to see which state becomes a trillion-dollar economy the fastest, which city emerges as the greatest hub of innovation, and which region leads the way in job creation," he said

PM Modi said India's progress hinges on such progress across the states.

"Let us make the coming decade one of excellence alongside achievement. Let us rise above political rivalry and make the competition for development a national ethos. The journey of the past twelve years has been marked by achievements; the years ahead will bring even newer and greater milestones," he said.